EU to Allocate Additional $72Bln for Defense Until 2025 - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Members of the European Union will allocate $72 billion in additional defense expenditure until 2025, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"70 billion Euros ($72 billion) is the amount of additional defense expenditure that member states plan from now until 2025, in the next three years," Borrell said during a press conference.

The funding package aims to compensate for the underspending on defense caused by the financial crisis, he noted.

"This is the plan to recover from years of underspending in defense following the financial crisis and this has to ensure our capability to have armed forces really ready to face our challenges," Borrell said.

At the end of March, EU leaders approved the Strategic Compass, a plan of action for strengthening the EU's security and defense policy by 2030. The strategic document outlines the bloc's vision and detailed objectives for the security of all 27 member states. On September 5, Borrell said that the EU intends to review its defense strategy in order to include scenarios with large-scale troop movement and conventional war.

In early September, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said that the EU's total defense spending has grown by only 20% over the past 20 years, compared with more than 600% growth in China.