EU to Allocate Extra $207Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Sudan - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The European Commission on Monday pledged an additional 190 million Euros ($207 million) in humanitarian aid to Sudan amid the continuing hostilities in the country.

"With the conflict in Sudan causing untold suffering to the country and forcing millions to flee their homes in search of safety, the Commission has pledged today a total of ‚¬190 million in humanitarian and development assistance," it said in a statement.

Out of the total package, 130 million euros will be allocated for strengthening food security and health care for the most vulnerable groups in Sudan, while 50 million will be spent on immediate humanitarian assistance, and the rest will go to the neighboring countries accepting Sudanese refugees.

The Commission made the pledge at a high-level event in Geneva convened by the EU, the United Nations, Egypt, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the African Union.

In May, the EU allocated 200,000 euros to the Sudanese Red Crescent as part of the first aid package to Sudanese citizens affected by the hostilities in the country, in addition to a 73 million euro package already allocated to Sudan in 2023.

Violent clashes between Sudan's regular armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out in mid-April. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization, over 7,000 people have been killed and 5,700 were injured in the clashes, while over 1.6 million have been displaced.