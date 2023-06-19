UrduPoint.com

EU To Allocate Extra $207Mln In Humanitarian Aid To Sudan - European Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 07:00 PM

EU to Allocate Extra $207Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Sudan - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The European Commission on Monday pledged an additional 190 million Euros ($207 million) in humanitarian aid to Sudan amid the continuing hostilities in the country.

"With the conflict in Sudan causing untold suffering to the country and forcing millions to flee their homes in search of safety, the Commission has pledged today a total of ‚¬190 million in humanitarian and development assistance," it said in a statement.

Out of the total package, 130 million euros will be allocated for strengthening food security and health care for the most vulnerable groups in Sudan, while 50 million will be spent on immediate humanitarian assistance, and the rest will go to the neighboring countries accepting Sudanese refugees.

The Commission made the pledge at a high-level event in Geneva convened by the EU, the United Nations, Egypt, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the African Union.

In May, the EU allocated 200,000 euros to the Sudanese Red Crescent as part of the first aid package to Sudanese citizens affected by the hostilities in the country, in addition to a 73 million euro package already allocated to Sudan in 2023.

Violent clashes between Sudan's regular armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out in mid-April. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization, over 7,000 people have been killed and 5,700 were injured in the clashes, while over 1.6 million have been displaced.

Related Topics

Injured World United Nations Egypt Qatar Germany Geneva Saudi Arabia Sudan Euro May Event From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal ..

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal Khawar's plastic surgery cont ..

54 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Ex ..

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Expand Construction in West Bank

13 minutes ago
 Political empowerment of marginalized communities ..

Political empowerment of marginalized communities imperative for strengthening d ..

11 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those i ..

Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those involved in sending people abro ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in ..

Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in holy city of Madina Munawwara ..

1 hour ago
 Dar chairs CCoIGCT meeting

Dar chairs CCoIGCT meeting

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.