UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Allocate Nearly $12Bln To Asylum, Migration Policy Until 2027 - Parliament

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:36 PM

EU to Allocate Nearly $12Bln to Asylum, Migration Policy Until 2027 - Parliament

The European Union will allocate nearly $12 billion for the implementation of the common policy on migration, asylum and integration over the next seven years, the European Parliament said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The European Union will allocate nearly $12 billion for the implementation of the common policy on migration, asylum and integration over the next seven years, the European Parliament said on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, EP and Council reached a political agreement over the budgetary priorities of EU asylum, migration and integration policies over the next seven years. The renewed Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF), part of the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027, will amount to 9.882 billion [$11.9 billion] in current prices," the parliament said during a press release.

According to the legislature, the new AMIF paves a way for enhancing the common EU asylum policy, supporting the integration of non-EU nationals, countering irregular migration and developing "legal migration in line with the member states' economic and social needs.

"

"Other objectives include ensuring that those without a right to stay in the EU are returned and readmitted in an effective, safe and dignified way. The fund will also support those people to begin reintegrating in non-EU countries to which they have been returned," the parliament added.

The renewed AMIF also envisions the allocation of funds to local and regional authorities in EU member states that implement measures to support the integration of migrants in their communities.

"MEPs managed to increase the sum that EU countries will receive for every resettled person (10.000, up from the 7.000 intended by the Council), the same amount they will get for every person relocated from another member state," the parliament said.

The parliament and the Council of the EU are expected to formally adopt the new AMIF.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Same From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Dawahi Festival 9 launches on Thursday

9 minutes ago

NATO to Adjust Military Presence in Afghanistan De ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens House of Wisdom, a futuristic ..

24 minutes ago

Armenia, Azerbaijan trade barbs over phosphorus us ..

15 minutes ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyruin's Sen ..

15 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs NAB to submit reply for not ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.