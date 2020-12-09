EU to Allocate Nearly $12Bln to Asylum, Migration Policy Until 2027 - Parliament

The European Union will allocate nearly $12 billion for the implementation of the common policy on migration, asylum and integration over the next seven years, the European Parliament said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The European Union will allocate nearly $12 billion for the implementation of the common policy on migration, asylum and integration over the next seven years, the European Parliament said on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, EP and Council reached a political agreement over the budgetary priorities of EU asylum, migration and integration policies over the next seven years. The renewed Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF), part of the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027, will amount to 9.882 billion [$11.9 billion] in current prices," the parliament said during a press release.

According to the legislature, the new AMIF paves a way for enhancing the common EU asylum policy, supporting the integration of non-EU nationals, countering irregular migration and developing "legal migration in line with the member states' economic and social needs.

"Other objectives include ensuring that those without a right to stay in the EU are returned and readmitted in an effective, safe and dignified way. The fund will also support those people to begin reintegrating in non-EU countries to which they have been returned," the parliament added.

The renewed AMIF also envisions the allocation of funds to local and regional authorities in EU member states that implement measures to support the integration of migrants in their communities.

"MEPs managed to increase the sum that EU countries will receive for every resettled person (10.000, up from the 7.000 intended by the Council), the same amount they will get for every person relocated from another member state," the parliament said.

The parliament and the Council of the EU are expected to formally adopt the new AMIF.