EU to Allocate Over $250Mln to Transport COVID-19 Patients Among EU Nations - Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The European Commission will allocate 220 million euro (over $256 million) to organize cross-border transfer of COVID-19 patients within the European Union, commission's President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"The commission announced tonight that we are making 220 million Euros available to finance a safe cross-border transfer of patients where it is needed," von der Leyen said at a press conference on late Thursday.