EU to Allocate Over $3.8Bln to European Peace Facility - Swedish Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The European Union has decided to contribute another 3.5 billion Euros ($3.82 billion) to the European Peace Facility (EPF), a mechanism for promoting security both within the bloc and beyond, the Swedish Presidency of the European Council said on Wednesday.

"Today, the EU Ambassadors approved an additional ‚¬3,5 billion (2018 prices) to the European Peace Facility. This decision reaffirms the EU's commitment to supporting its partners in the field of security and defence," the presidency said on Twitter.

The EPF was established in March 2021 under the Common Foreign and Security Policy in order to strengthen the EU's role as a global security provider.

The declared goals of the EPF include the maintenance of peace and the prevention of conflicts. The EPF's budget for the 2021-2027 period amounts to 5.69 billion euros.

Last year, EU member states agreed to use the EPF to fund part of military supplies to Ukraine. In late December, EU foreign ministers agreed to boost the EPF's funding by 2 billion euros, with the possibility of a further increase at a later stage.