EU To Allow In Visitors From 14 'Safe' Countries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The European Union is set to let in visitors from 14 "safe" countries from July 1, despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the BBC reported.

The mentioned countries include Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The United States, Brazil and China are not on the "safe" list.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 499,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 10 million.

