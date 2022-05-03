EU to Announce 'Additional Steps' Against Russia Later on Tuesday - Energy Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The European Union will announce "additional steps" against Russia later on Tuesday, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said.

"There will be additional steps form our side towards Russia so I came here (to the European Parliament) directly from the Commission where we were discussing our forthcoming steps and you can expect that later today, this will be announced," Simson told the European Parliament.

The commissioner specified that the bloc's "sixth package of sanctions" against Russia will be announced.