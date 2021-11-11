UrduPoint.com

EU To Announce New Sanctions On Belarus Next Week - Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

EU to Announce New Sanctions on Belarus Next Week - Von Der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The European Union is planning to impose new sanctions on Belarus and the corresponding announcement will come early next week, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission said after her meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday.

"EU will announce more Belarus-related sanctions, including against entities, early next week, " the President of the European Commission said as reported by the White House pool.

The possibility of sanctioning airlines that facilitate human trafficking towards Minsk is on the agenda of the talks for the upcoming sanctions, Von Der Leyen added.

