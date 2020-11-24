EU to Approve Deal With Moderna to Get 160Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine - von der Leyen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The European Commission is set to approve a deal with US company Moderna on Wednesday to supply the European Union member states with 160 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine and plans to sign another contract in the quest for the most "comprehensive vaccine portfolios," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"I am happy to announce that tomorrow we will approve a new contract to secure another COVID-19 vaccine in our vaccine portfolio. This contract allows us to buy up to 160 million doses of a vaccine produced by Moderna," von der Leyen said at a press conference.

She also said that the commission is negotiating another contract related to vaccines, but did not name the developer company.

"We are working on yet another one [contract].

We are setting up one of the most comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine portfolios in the world. This provides Europeans access to the most promising future vaccines under development so far," von der Leyen added.

The European Commission has already signed contracts on supplying the EU with vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Sanofi-GSK, BioNTech and CureVac. Altogether, the EU signed deals to get over 1.2 billion doses of vaccines.

The president of the commission mentioned that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will evaluate all vaccines for safety and effectiveness, and only EMA-authorized products will be placed on European markets. In addition, von der Leyen added that all EU member states will receive vaccines at the same time and "on the same conditions."