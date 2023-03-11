UrduPoint.com

EU To Ask Third Countries To Tighten Controls On Tech Exports To Russia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 08:42 PM

The European Union will ask its trade partners to better monitor their exports amid fears that they have been selling forbidden technology to Russia in violation of sanctions, Bloomberg reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The European Union will ask its trade partners to better monitor their exports amid fears that they have been selling forbidden technology to Russia in violation of sanctions, Bloomberg reported Saturday.

Exports of advanced semiconductors and other dual-purpose tech from the EU and G7 countries to Russia have fallen dramatically since they announced rounds of sanctions against Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

Bloomberg reports that exports of EU goods to third countries trading with Russia � the like of Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and some Eastern European and Central Asian economies � surged over the same period, and so did their exports to Russia.

The EU and its allies are concerned that sanctioned goods may wind up in Russia in breach of sanctions and are looking to close loopholes to prevent re-exports of sensitive technologies, people familiar with the matter told the US news agency.

The measures proposed reportedly include better information gathering on trade flows and enhanced tracking of what Bloomberg estimates to be hundreds of sanctioned goods and technologies that Russia could use for military purposes in Ukraine. Bloomberg's request for comment from the EU was not immediately answered.

