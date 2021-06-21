EU to Assess Conditions for Potential Election Observation Mission in Venezuela - Borrell

The European Union will be sending its technical team to Venezuela to assess conditions for the potential election observation mission in November, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The European Union will be sending its technical team to Venezuela to assess conditions for the potential election observation mission in November, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"In Venezuela, there is a possible political opening. I am sending a technical assessment mission to consider whether the conditions to allow to send an observation mission for the elections in November are met," Borrell said at a press briefing.

Venezuela will hold regional and local elections on November 21.

So far, the opposition faction led by Juan Guaido has not been willing to participate in the vote.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power. The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey and several other nations have been supporting Maduro.