EU to Assess Environmental Impact From Nord Stream Gas Leaks - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The European Union will assess a possible environmental impact of the gas leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines and the amount of gas released into the atmosphere, European Commission Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy Tim McPhie said on Thursday.

"We are paying very close attention to the environmental and climate impact, and we are also in touch with the member states, now the challenge we have is identifying the volume of gas, which was in those pipelines and is leaking from them, and we then need to look also at what the consequences in terms of how much of that would leak into the atmosphere," McPhie told a midday briefing.

Earlier in the day, EU Commission Deputy Chief Spokeswoman Dana Spinant said that the bloc would make a decision regarding measures in response to the Nord Stream explosions after receiving investigation results.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The operator later said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected suggestions that Russia had blown up the pipelines as "absurd" and urged the EU to negotiate a solution with Moscow. The Russian prosecution declared the explosions an act of international terrorism.