Open Menu

EU To Assess Risk To Training Mission In Niger After Military Coup

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

EU to Assess Risk to Training Mission in Niger After Military Coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The European Union will evaluate the situation in Niger, a Western African country where the president appears to have been forced out by a coup, to decide whether to evacuate the EU capacity building mission, a foreign policy spokeswoman said Thursday.

"The situation is still not clear in the country at the moment. I would not want to speculate at this early stage. It is too soon to answer that question, but we will of course evaluate all that in the light of the evolution of the situation in the country," Nabila Massrali told a midday briefing in Brussels.

The EUCAP Sahel Niger mission is part of the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) mechanism, which allows the EU to deploy missions abroad for peacekeeping and conflict prevention.

EUCAP helped train Niger's internal security officials.

Members of the Nigerien presidential guard blocked President Mohamed Bazoum inside his residence in the capital Niamey, closed borders and imposed a nationwide curfew on Wednesday. They said in a televised address that the president had been deposed. Bazoum took to social media on Thursday to defy the coup leaders and call on the nation to defend its hard-won democratic gains. The Nigerien armed forces backed the rebels.

The EU spokeswoman said the EU was following with great concern events in Niger following the mutiny and reaffirmed the bloc's full support to the embattled president. Bazoum has been in charge since 2021 after winning the presidential election and surviving a failed coup attempt.

Related Topics

Election Social Media European Union Brussels Niamey Niger All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

14 minutes ago
 Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear ..

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh ..

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

44 minutes ago
 President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on ..

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Z ..

59 minutes ago
 COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

1 hour ago
 UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

1 hour ago
PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

4 hours ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

4 hours ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

4 hours ago

More Stories From World