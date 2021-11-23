EU to ban Belarus airline from leasing jets

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union will ban Belarus airline Belavia from leasing jets as part of sanctions in response to Minsk's channelling of migrants towards the bloc's border, EU chief Charles Michel said Tuesday

Addressing the European Parliament, Michel told lawmakers that a decision by member states on an expanded sanctions package was "imminent" and would include the ban on leasing planes from EU-based companies.