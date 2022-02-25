UrduPoint.com

EU To Ban Exports Of All Aircraft Spare Parts To Russia - European Commission President

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 08:50 AM

EU to Ban Exports of All Aircraft Spare Parts to Russia - European Commission President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The European Union will ban the exports of all aircraft spare parts and equipment to Russian airlines, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

"The third topic is that we ban the sale of all aircraft spare parts and equipment to Russia's airlines. This will degrade key sectors of Russia's economy and the country's connectivity. 3/4 of Russia's current commercial air fleets we built in the European Union, the US and Canada, and therefore they are massively depending on that," von der Leyen said after the extraordinary EU Summit.

