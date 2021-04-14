EU to Be Able to Vaccinate 70% of Adults by Mid-July - Commissioner

European Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Wednesday that with increased vaccine production, the EU is on track to vaccinate 70 percent of adults by this summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) European Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Wednesday that with increased vaccine production, the EU is on track to vaccinate 70 percent of adults by this summer.

His comment was a reply to a tweet published earlier that day by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who announced that the EU will be accelerating the delivery of 50 million BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine doses starting this month.

"The EU vaccines production capacity is massively ramping up with the acceleration of BioNTech-Pfizer deliveries for Europe in Q2. By mid-July EU member states will have enough doses to vaccinate 70% of EU adults. We're keeping a strong focus on boosting EU #production," Breton's tweet read.

Breton, a businessman and former French finance minister, came under fire earlier this month for claiming that there would be no exportation of the Astrazeneca vaccine outside of the EU until the EU met its targets first.

This news comes in the wake of Johnson & Johnson's decision to suspend the delivery of their single-dose, viral vector vaccines to Europe following reports of a rare blood clotting disorder developing in 6 women who received the vaccine.

In the meantime, Europe seems to be leaning on BioNTech-Pfizer's double-dose, mRNA vaccine going into the second quarter of 2021. The 50 million doses mentioned by von der Leyen were initially supposed to be delivered later this year during quarter four, but the hastened deliveries are expected to help speed up the herd immunity process and offset the impact of the delays to the Johnson & Johnson jab.