EU to Blame for Whipping Up Panic in Markets, Rising Energy Prices - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The European Union is to blame for inciting panic in world markets and rising energy prices, the accusations against Russia are unfounded and dictated by Russophobic sentiments, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The materials presented not only testify to the groundlessness of such accusations, implicated in rabid Russophobia, but also directly indicate the responsibility of the European Union itself for whipping up panic on world markets, rising prices for energy resources and agricultural products, as well as the deliberate massive export of Ukrainian reserves for use in their own interests," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry's website also published materials "On the myths of the European Union in the field of food and energy security", which detail the causes of the global crisis in the field of food and energy.