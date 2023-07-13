MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The European Union plans to make a "quantitative leap" forward in terms of arming Ukraine by providing it with sophisticated missiles and fighter jets, Spanish media reported Thursday.

El Pais daily cited an internal document of the European External Action Service, the EU's diplomatic service, that said EU countries would reenergize their efforts to bolster Ukraine's defenses and jointly fund new military supplies.

Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation. Their support has since evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to supply fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.