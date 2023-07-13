Open Menu

EU To Bolster Ukraine's Defenses With Fighter Jets, Missiles - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

EU to Bolster Ukraine's Defenses With Fighter Jets, Missiles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The European Union plans to make a "quantitative leap" forward in terms of arming Ukraine by providing it with sophisticated missiles and fighter jets, Spanish media reported Thursday.

El Pais daily cited an internal document of the European External Action Service, the EU's diplomatic service, that said EU countries would reenergize their efforts to bolster Ukraine's defenses and jointly fund new military supplies.

Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation. Their support has since evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing its donors to supply fighter jets. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Kiev Media From

Recent Stories

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

25 minutes ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

25 minutes ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

25 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

44 minutes ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

1 hour ago
 Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

1 hour ago
Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

2 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

2 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

3 hours ago

More Stories From World