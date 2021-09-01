The EU should strengthen support for Afghanistan's neighboring countries to prevent migration crisis, the Council of the EU said in a statement following an extraordinary meeting of EU Home Affairs Council in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The EU should strengthen support for Afghanistan's neighboring countries to prevent migration crisis, the Council of the EU said in a statement following an extraordinary meeting of EU Home Affairs Council in Brussels.

"The EU will engage and strengthen its support to third countries, in particular the neighbouring and transit countries, hosting large numbers of migrants and refugees, to reinforce their capacities to provide protection, dignified and safe reception conditions and sustainable livelihood for refugees and host communities. The EU will also cooperate with those countries to prevent illegal migration from the region, reinforce border management capacity and prevent smuggling of migrants and trafficking in human beings. To this effect, the mandates of EU agencies should be used to their full extent," the statement says.