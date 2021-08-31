EU to Boost Financial Support for International Organizations Helping Afghans

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) EU interior ministers agreed on Tuesday to increase financial support for UN agencies and other international organizations helping vulnerable people in Afghanistan.

"As an immediate priority, the EU will continue to coordinate with international partners, in particular the UN and its agencies, on the stabilization of the region and to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the vulnerable populations, in particular women and children, in Afghanistan and in neighbouring countries.

To this end, the EU and its Member States will step up financial support to relevant international organisations," a joint statement read.

The EU home affairs council held an emergency meeting in Brussels to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan. Ministers agreed to strengthen support for countries neighboring Afghanistan and refugee transit ones, while acting to prevent human trafficking and bolstering EU borders.