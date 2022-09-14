UrduPoint.com

EU To Boost Fire-Fighting Capacity With 10 Planes, 3 Helicopters - Von Der Leyen

Published September 14, 2022

EU to Boost Fire-Fighting Capacity With 10 Planes, 3 Helicopters - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The European Union will buy 10 planes and three helicopters in a bid to redouble its firefighting capacity following large-scale summer forest fires, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We will double our capacity for firefighting...

Over the course of the coming year the EU will buy 10 light aircraft and three additional helicopters to complete its fleet," von der Leyen said in her State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.   

Many European countries experienced extremely high temperatures over the summer period. Some countries were impacted by droughts, while others were dealing with massive wildfires that engulfed thousands of acres of land.

