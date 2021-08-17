UrduPoint.com

EU To Carry On With Humanitarian Response In Afghanistan - European Commission

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The European Union will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghans, committing to remain neutral on other issues bearing upon the interest of the country, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"As a leading global donor for #Afghanistan, the European Union is committed to continuing to provide aid to those in critical need, based on the humanitarian principles of: independence, impartiality, neutrality," European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič tweeted.

Following weeks of winning sweeps across Afghanistan, the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on Sunday took over control of the Afghan capital of Kabul forcing President Ashraf Ghani to step down and flee the country.

