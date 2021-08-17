EU to Carry on With Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan - European Commission

The European Union will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghans, committing to remain neutral on other issues bearing upon the interest of the country, the European Commission said on Tuesday

"As a leading global donor for #Afghanistan, the European Union is committed to continuing to provide aid to those in critical need, based on the humanitarian principles of: independence, impartiality, neutrality," European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič tweeted.

Following weeks of winning sweeps across Afghanistan, the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on Sunday took over control of the Afghan capital of Kabul forcing President Ashraf Ghani to step down and flee the country.