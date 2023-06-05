UrduPoint.com

EU To Closely Scrutinize Twitter's Policy Amid Exit From Disinformation Code - Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

EU to Closely Scrutinize Twitter's Policy Amid Exit From Disinformation Code - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The European Union will "vigorously" scrutinize Twitter's actions and compliance with the EU law after the platform's withdrawal from the Code of Practice against disinformation, European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova said on Monday.

"We believe this is a mistake of Twitter (to leave the EU's Code of Practice against disinformation). Twitter has chosen the hard way, they chose confrontation. This was noticed very much in the Commission. I know the Code is voluntary, but make no mistake ” by leaving the Code, Twitter has attracted a lot of attention, and its actions and compliance with EU law will be scrutinized vigorously and urgently," Jourova told reporters.

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, last week pulled the popular microblogging site out of the EU's voluntary code to fight disinformation.

European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton warned that Twitter would still be bound by the EU's Digital Services Act, which targets platforms with more than 45 million monthly active users.

In February, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed concern that Twitter's policies under Musk would harm efforts to fight disinformation and manipulation, including by removing free access to its application programming interfaces.

In October 2018, at the suggestion of the European Commission, major IT companies such as Google, microsoft, and Twitter signed the Code of Practice on Disinformation, which outlines commitments and concrete actions signatories pledge to take to fight disinformation online.

Related Topics

Google Twitter European Union Vera SITE Elon Musk February October 2018 Market From Million

Recent Stories

UAEâ€™s Artificial Intelligence Office explores op ..

UAEâ€™s Artificial Intelligence Office explores opportunities to Accelerate inno ..

13 minutes ago
 Phase 1 of Dubai Investmentsâ€™ Danah Bay in Ras A ..

Phase 1 of Dubai Investmentsâ€™ Danah Bay in Ras Al Khaimah fully sold out

13 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session regarding ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session regarding Islamic teachings for the fem ..

17 minutes ago
 Your Next Entertainment Companion â€“ Infinix SMAR ..

Your Next Entertainment Companion â€“ Infinix SMART 7 series is now available na ..

21 minutes ago
 German Embassy hosts â€˜Climate Talksâ€™, exhibiti ..

German Embassy hosts â€˜Climate Talksâ€™, exhibition on energy transition at Kha ..

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality commemorates World Env ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality commemorates World Environment Day

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.