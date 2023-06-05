MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The European Union will "vigorously" scrutinize Twitter's actions and compliance with the EU law after the platform's withdrawal from the Code of Practice against disinformation, European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova said on Monday.

"We believe this is a mistake of Twitter (to leave the EU's Code of Practice against disinformation). Twitter has chosen the hard way, they chose confrontation. This was noticed very much in the Commission. I know the Code is voluntary, but make no mistake ” by leaving the Code, Twitter has attracted a lot of attention, and its actions and compliance with EU law will be scrutinized vigorously and urgently," Jourova told reporters.

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, last week pulled the popular microblogging site out of the EU's voluntary code to fight disinformation.

European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton warned that Twitter would still be bound by the EU's Digital Services Act, which targets platforms with more than 45 million monthly active users.

In February, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed concern that Twitter's policies under Musk would harm efforts to fight disinformation and manipulation, including by removing free access to its application programming interfaces.

In October 2018, at the suggestion of the European Commission, major IT companies such as Google, microsoft, and Twitter signed the Code of Practice on Disinformation, which outlines commitments and concrete actions signatories pledge to take to fight disinformation online.