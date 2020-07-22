UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Co-Fund Global Vaccine Research Call With $116Mln - European Commission

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:53 PM

EU to Co-Fund Global Vaccine Research Call With $116Mln - European Commission

The European Union will co-fund the call with 100 million euros ($115.9 million) to support global COVID-19 vaccines development together with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The European Union will co-fund the call with 100 million Euros ($115.9 million) to support global COVID-19 vaccines development together with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

The pledge is part of a 1 billion euro investment into the EU research program to find a cure from the coronavirus disease.

"Half of this funding - 50 million - had been already planned under the partnership between the Commission and CEPI. The amount was doubled after the coronavirus outbreak," the statement read.

CEPI aims to provide up to two billion doses of vaccine by the end of 2021.

As part of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's COVID-19 response initiative, 15.9 billion euros have been allocated for global access to tests, treatments and vaccines against the disease and for the global recovery.

There have been almost 15 million cases of the coronavirus and over 617,000 related deaths recorded in the world so far, according to the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World European Union Cure Euro From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

40 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

40 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary for the ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani FM discuss efforts t ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.