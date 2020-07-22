EU to Co-Fund Global Vaccine Research Call With $116Mln - European Commission

The European Union will co-fund the call with 100 million euros ($115.9 million) to support global COVID-19 vaccines development together with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday

The pledge is part of a 1 billion euro investment into the EU research program to find a cure from the coronavirus disease.

"Half of this funding - 50 million - had been already planned under the partnership between the Commission and CEPI. The amount was doubled after the coronavirus outbreak," the statement read.

CEPI aims to provide up to two billion doses of vaccine by the end of 2021.

As part of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's COVID-19 response initiative, 15.9 billion euros have been allocated for global access to tests, treatments and vaccines against the disease and for the global recovery.

There have been almost 15 million cases of the coronavirus and over 617,000 related deaths recorded in the world so far, according to the statistics collected by the Johns Hopkins University.