EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

European Union foreign ministers meeting next week will discuss punishing Georgia's authorities after what Brussels called "credible concerns" of torture against pro-EU demonstrators, Brussels said Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) European Union foreign ministers meeting next week will discuss punishing Georgia's authorities after what Brussels called "credible concerns" of torture against pro-EU demonstrators, Brussels said Tuesday.

"The persistent democratic backslide and the recent repressive means used by Georgian authorities have consequences for our bilateral relations. The EU will consider additional measures," a statement said.

Riot police have used tear gas and water cannons against largely peaceful demonstrators rallying in Georgia for the past 12 days over the government's decision to shelve its push to join the EU.

The country's pro-Western opposition and the president rejected the ruling Georgian Dream party's claimed victory in October 26 parliamentary polls, while tens of thousands have taken to the streets against alleged electoral fraud.

"Over 400 individuals have been detained, and more than 300 have reportedly suffered violence and ill-treatment, many requiring urgent medical care," the EU said.

It added that there were "credible concerns of torture and inhuman treatment" and called for the allegations of "widespread violations of human rights" to be investigated.

"The EU deplores these repressive actions against protesters, media representatives and opposition leaders and calls for the immediate release of all detained individuals," it said.

"The EU demands an end to widespread intimidation, political persecution, reported torture and ill-treatment of citizens."