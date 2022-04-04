UrduPoint.com

EU To Consider New Sanctions Against Russia As Matter Of Urgency - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

EU to Consider New Sanctions Against Russia As Matter of Urgency - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The European Union intends to urgently consider new sanctions against Russia over deaths of civilians in Bucha, the Ukrainian city northwest of Kiev recently vacated by Russian forces, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The EU will continue to firmly support Ukraine and will advance, as a matter of urgency, work on further sanctions against Russia," Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the bloc.

The EU top diplomat added that Russia's responsibility for the events in Bucha is "subject to the international law."

On Sunday, the Ukrainian authorities and Western media distributed footage showing the bodies of dead civilians strewn across Bucha and accused the Russian forces, which withdrew from the town on March 30, of the killings. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the footage was a staged provocation and that no civilians died at the time the Russian forces controlled Bucha.

