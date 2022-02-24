- Home
EU To Consider Possible Sanctions Against Minsk Over Ukraine Crisis
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 08:30 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The EU leaders will consider imposing sanctions against Belarus over the situation in Ukraine, a high-ranking EU source told reporters on Thursday.
The source said that Belarus is "involved" in the ongoing crisis.
