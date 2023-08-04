Open Menu

EU To Consider Saudi Talks On Ukraine Successful If Global Peace Summit Agreed - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The European Union will consider the conference in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine successful if it manages to agree on holding a global "peace summit" in the future, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a high-ranking European Commission official.

"The value (of the conference) is actually trying to nudge the Global South countries and ourselves to find some basic agreements around which the global peace summit could then be organized. If we can agree on a date for the global peace summit led by the Ukrainians, plus a statement of the basic principles, that would be what I'd define a success," the source was quoted as saying.

Some 30 countries are expected to send their security envoys to the Saudi-hosted event in Jeddah this weekend.

Russia was not invited but will receive information about the conference's results from Saudi authorities, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

The Jeddah meeting is a follow up to a similar Ukraine-organized conference held in Denmark in June. The Copenhagen meeting failed to produce any joint statements.

China skipped the conference in Denmark but will reportedly send an envoy to Jeddah, though Beijing has not officially confirmed its participation yet. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador already said that his government would not participate in the conference without Russia.

