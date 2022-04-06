UrduPoint.com

EU To Consider Wednesday Adding Several High-Profile Russians To Sanctions List - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 01:17 PM

EU to Consider Wednesday Adding Several High-Profile Russians to Sanctions List - Reports

The European Union will discuss on Wednesday adding several high-profile Russians, including Herman Gref, the head of Russia's banking giant Sberbank, and businessman Oleg Deripaska, to its sanctions list, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a draft document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The European Union will discuss on Wednesday adding several high-profile Russians, including Herman Gref, the head of Russia's banking giant Sberbank, and businessman Oleg Deripaska, to its sanctions list, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a draft document.

The EU also plans to impose sanctions on Aleksander Shulgin, the chief of Russian e-commerce platform Ozon, businessmen Boris Rotenberg and Said Kerimov, who controls Russia's largest gold miner Polyus, according to the draft.

Two of President Vladimir Putin's daughters, Ekaterina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, are also to be added to the sanctions list, the newspaper said, noting that the list is not final and could still be changed.

