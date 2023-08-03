Open Menu

EU To Continue Supporting UN, Turkey's Efforts On Resumption Of Grain Deal - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The European Union will continue supporting the United Nations and Turkey's efforts to resume the operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday, adding that the bloc is asking its partners to call on Russia to resume its participation in the grain deal.

"We will continue to support the tireless efforts of the United Nations and Turkiye to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Borrell said in a statement published on the official website of the European Union External Action diplomatic service.

The European Union has asked all its partners to urge Moscow to return to negotiations on the grain deal resumption, the statement added.

"With a clear and unified voice, we can get Russia to resume its participation to the BSGI. The world has a shared interest in responsible stewardship of global food security," the statement said.

On July 18, the Turkey- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow said that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled.

