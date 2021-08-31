UrduPoint.com

EU To Convene Forum On Resettlement Of Afghans In Need In September - Commissioner

EU to Convene Forum on Resettlement of Afghans in Need in September - Commissioner

The European Commission will organize a special high-level forum in September to discuss the resettlement of needy Afghans, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The European Commission will organize a special high-level forum in September to discuss the resettlement of needy Afghans, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday.

"As part of the follow up to the #JHA @EUCouncil today, I will convene, in September, a High Level Resettlement Forum to discuss concrete priorities with Member States and provide sustainable solutions to those Afghans who are most vulnerable, particularly women and children, but also human rights activists, journalists, lawyers. We will cooperate together with the other global leaders on a coordinated approach to safe and legal routes for resettlement," Johansson said on Twitter.

