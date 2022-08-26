EU To Convene Urgent Meeting Of Energy Ministers - Czech Prime Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The European Union will convene an urgent meeting of energy ministers to discuss emergency measures to address the current situation, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Friday.
"The EU Czech Presidency will convene an urgent meeting of Energy Ministers to discuss specific measures to address the energy situation," Fiala tweeted.