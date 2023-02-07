EU to Create Information Threat Analysis Center - Borrell

The European Union will create a so-called Information Sharing and Analysis Center to tackle disinformation and foreign information manipulation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The European Union will create a so-called Information Sharing and Analysis Center to tackle disinformation and foreign information manipulation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

"I want to use this opportunity to announce that we will create a new central resource for gathering information on threats stemming from disinformation and foreign information manipulation. This will promote the sharing of information between all stakeholders about root causes, incidents and threats, and sharing experience, knowledge and analysis. This is a long term fight; it is not going to be won overnight. We have to have the tools," Borrell said at a conference on foreign information manipulation and interference in Brussels.

Borrell noted that the creation of such a center was proposed in the European defense strategy, the Strategic Compass, adopted by the EU in March 2022.

"This 'Information Sharing and Analysis Centre' will strengthen our responses and enable us to protect our democracies better," Borrell added.

The EU high representative noted that collecting data on disinformation helped to sanction those who he claimed were manipulating information, and stop the operation of such resources in the EU.

Borrell also called for more investment in combating disinformation worldwide.