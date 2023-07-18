EU to Create Mechanism for Providing Military Aid to Ukraine on Regular Basis - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The European Union is discussing the creation of a new mechanism for providing military assistance to Ukraine on a regular basis from the European Peace Fund, a senior EU source told reporters on Tuesday.

The EU is considering allocating a budget from the peace fund to guarantee the fulfillment of security obligations to provide military assistance to Ukraine in the future, the official explained.

This discussion is taking place regardless of the negotiations on increasing the European Peace Fund, it will be continued at ministerial meetings at the end of August, the official added.