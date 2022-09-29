MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The European Union will make a decision regarding measures in response to the gas leak incident at the damaged Nord Stream pipelines after receiving investigation results, EU Commission Deputy Chief Spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Thursday.

Firstly, the bloc needs to know exactly what happened, what caused it and who is responsible for that, the official said, noting that if the EU has those details, this would give it a clear idea on how to prevent it form happening in the future.

"We are waiting on the outcome of the investigation on what happened to the Nord Stream pipelines, and let us wait the outcome of the stress test so that we can best decide what ... can be done with Nord stream 1, 2," Spinant told a briefing.