EU to Decide on Imposing Sanctions Against Russia 'Tomorrow, or Day After Tomorrow'- Rutte

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The European Union will make a decision on introduction of sanctions package against Russia over Moscow's recognition of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) "tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday.

"This is a very serious fact... The European Union will decide tomorrow or the day after tomorrow on the imposition of a limited package of sanctions against the people behind this," Rutte said as aired by the Netherlands' national broadcaster RTL Nieuws.

Rutte added that the fact of DPR and LPR recognition is a sufficient reason for imposing "massive sanctions package."