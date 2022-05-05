UrduPoint.com

EU To Decide On Moldova's Request To Join Bloc In Late June - EU Official

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2022 | 03:20 PM

EU to Decide on Moldova's Request to Join Bloc in Late June - EU Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The European Union is set to adopt an opinion on Moldova's request to join the bloc by the end of June, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Oliver Varhelyi said on Thursday.

"We do not have a precise time when the commission will adopt the opinion but we are preparing ourselves in such a way that this could happen ahead of the EU council of the 24-25 of June this year," Varhelyi told the European Parliament's plenary session.

The official added that the commission is working in an "accelerated manner" after receiving the first part of the EU questionnaire from Chisinau.

"Because of the current situation we are working in an accelerated manner, we are impressed that we have already received the answers in the first part of the questionnaire from the Moldovan authorities, once the commission has adopted its opinion for the decisions on the Moldova's European path, (it) would be up to the council to decide," Varhelyi added.

Moldova received the EU questionnaire in early April.

The country, which is intending to join the European Union, should fulfill the bloc's fundamental requirements (rule of law, civil liberties, abolition of death penalty, parliamentary democracy and others) to start a negotiation process with the bloc and to receive the status of candidate member state at a later stage. The process of sending the questionnaire, receiving the candidate's answers, and the opinion from the EU commission takes approximately a year.

Related Topics

Parliament Democracy European Union Chisinau Moldova April June From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.