EU to Declare Need to Observe Borders Inviolability Principle at Thursday Summit - Scholz

EU leaders will declare the need to comply with the principle of inviolability of borders in Europe during the upcoming summit amid the situation in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) EU leaders will declare the need to comply with the principle of inviolability of borders in Europe during the upcoming summit amid the situation in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

"We will also discuss the difficult situation in Ukraine, the question of what to do with the movement of troops along the border. Therefore, today we will re-emphasize that the inviolability of borders is one of the most important principles of peace in Europe, that together we will do everything to keep this inviolability in practice," Scholz told reporters ahead of the EU summit.�