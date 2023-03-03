UrduPoint.com

EU To Deliver $1Bln Worth Artillery Ammunition To Ukraine Within Several Weeks - Reports

Published March 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The European Union will deliver 1 billion euro (over $1 billion)'s worth of artillery ammunition to Ukraine within a few weeks, The Financial Times business newspaper reported on Friday, citing its sources.

The newspaper reviewed the initiative that provides for the allocation of 1 billion euro out of the so-called European Peace Facility (EPF).

The delivery will most likely take place within a few weeks, the source told the media outlet.

Most of all, Kiev needs artillery ammunition, in particular 155 mm (6.1 inches) howitzer shells, the media reported, adding that there are 12 companies in the EU that produce such ammunition.

The defense ministers of the EU will discuss the issue next week, the newspaper reported.

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 under the Common Foreign and Security Policy in order to strengthen the EU's role as a global security provider. The declared goals of the EPF include the maintenance of peace and the prevention of conflicts. The EPF's budget for the period 2021-2027 amounts to 5.69 billion euro.

Russia condemns the Western arms supplies to Ukraine, saying that they can only contribute to the further escalation of the conflict and not to its settlement.

