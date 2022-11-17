UrduPoint.com

EU To Deliver More Humanitarian, Energy Aid To Ukraine Ahead Of Winter - Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 08:41 PM

EU to Deliver More Humanitarian, Energy Aid to Ukraine Ahead of Winter - Commission

The European Commission said on Thursday it would deliver another package of humanitarian aid to Ukraine by the end of the month under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which would also include energy assistance ahead of winter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The European Commission said on Thursday it would deliver another package of humanitarian aid to Ukraine by the end of the month under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which would also include energy assistance ahead of winter.

"The key priority of our humanitarian operations today is to scale up winterization assistance. The EU is working around the clock to help sustain the electricity supply in Ukraine. Via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, we are delivering power generators and vital energy equipment to Ukraine," EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a statement.

The package was put together by Belgium, Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Luxembourg, and Sweden.

It includes additional energy supplies, shelter items protecting clothing, water trucks and buses, among other humanitarian equipment.

The total assistance that has been delivered by the European Union since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine would amount to 74,000 tonnes worth $465 million, the statement read.

The commission urged private sector actors to show "EU solidarity in action" and contribute to efforts for supporting Ukraine.

As part of the EU humanitarian efforts, the bloc is also going to coordinate medical evacuations of wounded and ill Ukrainians to hospitals across the European Union.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Water Russia European Union Germany Luxembourg Belgium Slovakia Sweden Finland Million

Recent Stories

Don't abandon 1.5C warming limit, says Paris accor ..

Don't abandon 1.5C warming limit, says Paris accord architect

5 seconds ago
 US Running Low on Weapons, Ammunition for Transfer ..

US Running Low on Weapons, Ammunition for Transfer to Ukraine - Reports

6 seconds ago
 UK austerity budget stings markets

UK austerity budget stings markets

9 seconds ago
 Schumacher plans to return to F1 after losing seat ..

Schumacher plans to return to F1 after losing seat to Hulkenberg

11 seconds ago
 Hague Court Says Compensation to Relatives of MH17 ..

Hague Court Says Compensation to Relatives of MH17 Crash Victims Totals $16.5 Ml ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO Deputy Chief Hopes NATO-EU Joint Cooperation ..

NATO Deputy Chief Hopes NATO-EU Joint Cooperation Agreement Will Be Signed Soon

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.