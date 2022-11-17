EU to Deliver More Humanitarian, Energy Aid to Ukraine Ahead of Winter - Commission

The European Commission said on Thursday it would deliver another package of humanitarian aid to Ukraine by the end of the month under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which would also include energy assistance ahead of winter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The European Commission said on Thursday it would deliver another package of humanitarian aid to Ukraine by the end of the month under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which would also include energy assistance ahead of winter.

"The key priority of our humanitarian operations today is to scale up winterization assistance. The EU is working around the clock to help sustain the electricity supply in Ukraine. Via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, we are delivering power generators and vital energy equipment to Ukraine," EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a statement.

The package was put together by Belgium, Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Luxembourg, and Sweden.

It includes additional energy supplies, shelter items protecting clothing, water trucks and buses, among other humanitarian equipment.

The total assistance that has been delivered by the European Union since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine would amount to 74,000 tonnes worth $465 million, the statement read.

The commission urged private sector actors to show "EU solidarity in action" and contribute to efforts for supporting Ukraine.

As part of the EU humanitarian efforts, the bloc is also going to coordinate medical evacuations of wounded and ill Ukrainians to hospitals across the European Union.