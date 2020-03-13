The European Union will demand the United Kingdom's compliance with state aid regulations and food safety standards as discussions over the future relationship between London and Brussels are scheduled to get underway next week, The Guardian reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The European Union will demand the United Kingdom's compliance with state aid regulations and food safety standards as discussions over the future relationship between London and Brussels are scheduled to get underway next week, The Guardian reported on Friday.

The newspaper has reportedly seen a copy of a 441-page draft that sets out the EU's full list of demands for a future partnership with the UK, which appears to show significant divergence between both parties ahead of negotiations.

While London has outlined its desire to implement its own state aid rules, particularly in the industrial sectors, Brussels will demand that the UK harmonize with the EU's current regulations, the newspaper reported. Additionally, the EU will stress that any disputes on state aid rules will be heard in the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, which will have the authority to issue binding judgments that affect the UK, according to the newspaper.

Additionally, the EU has called for similar rules regarding health and safety in the agricultural and food sectors, the newspaper reported. This could create potential issues during the UK's trade negotiations with the United States, given media reports and warnings from outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that Washington will make any trade deal contingent on the UK's importation of food products such as chlorinated chicken, which is currently outlawed by Brussels.

Earlier in the day, the EU's chief negotiator with the UK Michel Barnier announced on Twitter that the draft agreement on the new partnership between London and Brussels had been sent to both the European Parliament and Council of the European Union for discussion.

Negotiations between both the UK and EU were scheduled to get underway in London next week, although the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak may result in talks taking place via a video link, both negotiating teams said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31, more than three years after the country voted for Brexit in a referendum. Both London and Brussels have until the end of an eleven-month transition period, which ends on December 31, to conclude numerous agreements, the most important of which is a comprehensive trade deal.