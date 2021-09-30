EU to Deploy Election Observation Mission to Venezuela in November - EEAS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The European Union will deploy an Election Observation Mission to Venezuela in November, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

"In response to an invitation by the National Electoral Council of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the European Union has decided to deploy an EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the regional and local elections scheduled for 21 November 2021," the EEAS said.

"Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, has appointed Ms. Isabel Santos, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer of the 2021 EU Election Observation Mission to Venezuela. The EU also deployed Election Observation Missions to Venezuela in 2005 and 2006," it said.