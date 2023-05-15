EU to Discuss 11th Package of Sanctions Against Russia at G7 Summit - EU Commission Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The European Union will discuss the existing and future sanctions against Russia at the G7 summit scheduled to take place in Japan from May 19-21, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"Then, in the G7, we will also discuss sanctions and we will, of course, take stock of the existing sanctions and the future measures. The (EU) commission has proposed the 11th package of sanctions, it is focused mainly on enforcement and anti-circumvention and this, of course, is as always very closely coordinated with other G7 (members) that are building also similar packages," von der Leyen said at a press conference ahead of the summit.

On May 8, the European Commission confirmed that the proposal on the 11th package of Russia sanctions had been sent out to EU member states. According to the commission head, it will enable EU member states to prohibit the export of a number of goods to third countries in case of suspicion of their participation in circumventing sanctions against Moscow.