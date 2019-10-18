UrduPoint.com
EU To Discuss Albania's, North Macedonia's Accession Again Before May 2020 - Tusk

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:08 PM

EU to Discuss Albania's, North Macedonia's Accession Again Before May 2020 - Tusk

EU leaders will revisit the issue of Albania and North Macedonia joining the bloc in the spring of 2020 after failing to agree on that at the latest summit, European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) EU leaders will revisit the issue of Albania and North Macedonia joining the bloc in the spring of 2020 after failing to agree on that at the latest summit, European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday.

"EU will revert to this issue before the Zagreb summit in May 2020," Tusk told reporters.

"Let me be very clear, North Macedonia and Albania are not to blame for this," he went on to say, adding that the two countries were ready, but some member states were "not ready yet."

