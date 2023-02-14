EU to Discuss Creation of Task Force on Use of Frozen, Immobilized Assets - Agenda

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Permanent representatives of the European Union will discuss the creation of a special working group on the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's reconstruction at a meeting in Brussels on February 15, according to the meeting's agenda.

"Ad hoc Working Party on the use of frozen and immobilised assets to support Ukraine's reconstruction: establishment and mandate. Approval," the document read.

This item is listed on the agenda among those not requiring preliminary discussions. So far, no details on the functioning of this group have been given the EU.

Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign currency reserves and halted international payments from Russian banks as part of sanctions against Moscow after it launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

In November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed the creation of a special structure to manage the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and private assets to support Ukraine. However, a source in the Council of the European Union told RIA Novosti in late January that the possible use of Russia's frozen assets in the EU was accompanied by complex legal issues.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that the EU's attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets is an expropriation of property in violation of international law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia will do everything possible to return the seized assets, given the illegality of their seizure.