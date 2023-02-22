UrduPoint.com

EU To Discuss Extension Of Russia Sanctions' Renewal Term From 6 To 9 Months - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

EU to Discuss Extension of Russia Sanctions' Renewal Term From 6 to 9 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The European Union will discuss on Wednesday a proposal to extend the period when sanctions against Russia are in force from six to nine months, Politico reported, citing European diplomats.

Currently, the sanctions have to be renewed every six months by EU members.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opposed the previous proposal that included a prolongation of sanctions for up to 12 months, the sources told the news outlet, adding that EU members would now discuss a compromise providing for a 9-month renewal period.

Politico floated the idea that the shorter extension period would give Orban more frequent opportunities to demand concessions from Brussels.

Earlier in the day, the newspaper reported that Hungary insisted on the exclusion of four people from the sanctions list.

EU permanent representatives are scheduled to discuss and, possibly, agree on the 10th sanctions package against Russia later in the day. If the new measures are unanimously approved by all 27 EU states, the package will be considered approved, which will be the final technical step for registration.

On February 15, the European Commission proposed a 10th sanctions package against Russia worth around $11.8 billion, which will target "industrial goods that Russia needs and cannot get through backfilling by third countries" and, among other things, "goods for the construction sector which can be directed to Russia's military." Besides, the new sanctions list will include about 100 new Russian individuals and entities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia European Union Brussels Hungary February All From Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project ..

Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project for AED165m in Nigeria

7 minutes ago
 Board of China Development Bank approves facility ..

Board of China Development Bank approves facility of $700m for Pakistan: Dar

59 minutes ago
 UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

2 hours ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of ..

Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of Future Services Diploma at Mus ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.