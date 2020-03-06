MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) EU foreign ministers will discuss potentially increasing funds meant to help Turkey support refugees but cannot accept migrants being used as pressure, EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles said Friday ahead of the Extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council.

"We are going to discuss about it," Borrell said, when asked how many EU members were willing to discuss increased funding for Turkey.

"Turkey has a big burden, 4 million people, we have to understand, but at the same time we cannot accept migrants being used as a source of pressure," the EU foreign police chief continued.