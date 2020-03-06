UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Discuss More Funding For Turkey, But Can't Accept Migrants Used As Pressure- Borrell

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:20 PM

EU to Discuss More Funding for Turkey, But Can't Accept Migrants Used as Pressure- Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) EU foreign ministers will discuss potentially increasing funds meant to help Turkey support refugees but cannot accept migrants being used as pressure, EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles said Friday ahead of the Extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council.

"We are going to discuss about it," Borrell said, when asked how many EU members were willing to discuss increased funding for Turkey.

"Turkey has a big burden, 4 million people, we have to understand, but at the same time we cannot accept migrants being used as a source of pressure," the EU foreign police chief continued.

Related Topics

Police Turkey Same Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Local TV cancels contract with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ghanaian President on Nat ..

23 minutes ago

PNCA to host an evening of European classical danc ..

13 minutes ago

S. Korea threatens retaliation over 'irrational' J ..

13 minutes ago

Four colonies sealed in Faisalabad

26 minutes ago

Schedule for issuance, renewal of pesticides licen ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.