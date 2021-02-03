UrduPoint.com
EU To Discuss Navalny At Next Foreign Affairs Council On February 22 - Borrell

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:02 PM

EU to Discuss Navalny at Next Foreign Affairs Council on February 22 - Borrell

The European Union will discuss the situation with Alexey Navalny at the next Foreign Affairs Council, which is scheduled for February 22, the high representative for the EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The European Union will discuss the situation with Alexey Navalny at the next Foreign Affairs Council, which is scheduled for February 22, the high representative for the EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Wednesday.

"The European Union will revert to the issue at the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council and discuss its implications and possible further action," Borrell said in a statement.

More Stories From World

