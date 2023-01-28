UrduPoint.com

EU To Discuss New Sanctions Against Belarus From January 31 To February 1

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 02:00 AM

EU to Discuss New Sanctions Against Belarus From January 31 to February 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The permanent representatives of the Council of the European Union plan to discuss and agree on new sanctions against Belarus, both due to the internal situation in the country and the events in Ukraine, at meetings in Brussels on January 31 and February 1, according to the agenda released on Friday.

The permanent representatives are expected to finalize the documents on the new sanctions package and send them for final approval to the member states' ministers.

In addition, "restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine" will also be discussed and, probably, approved at the meetings.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission proposed a number of additional trade sanctions against Belarus to bring restrictions against the country to the level of Russia sanctions. The proposed measures include additional export restrictions, service bans, import limits and other sanctions.

The EU has been progressively imposing restrictive measures against Belarus since the 2020 presidential election in the country. After Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries accused Minsk of assisting Moscow and increased the sanctions pressure on Belarus.

Related Topics

Election Import Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Minsk Brussels Belarus January February 2020

Recent Stories

Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO ..

Dutch F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Poland for NATO Mission - NATO Air Command

2 hours ago
 Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Sk ..

Latest 'Twitter File' Release Reveals Company's Skepticism About Russian Bot Cla ..

2 hours ago
 Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's ..

Hungary to Participate in Protection of Slovakia's Airspace - Slovak Defense Min ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunit ..

Brazil Refused Germany's Request to Supply Ammunition for Leopard Tanks - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma ..

Twenty-Five People Charged in Fake Nursing Diploma Scam in Florida - US Attorney

2 hours ago
 Russian Envoy Sees Chances for Some Progress by En ..

Russian Envoy Sees Chances for Some Progress by End-February in Creating ZNPP Sa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.