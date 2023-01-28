EU to Discuss New Sanctions Against Belarus From January 31 to February 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The permanent representatives of the Council of the European Union plan to discuss and agree on new sanctions against Belarus, both due to the internal situation in the country and the events in Ukraine, at meetings in Brussels on January 31 and February 1, according to the agenda released on Friday.

The permanent representatives are expected to finalize the documents on the new sanctions package and send them for final approval to the member states' ministers.

In addition, "restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine" will also be discussed and, probably, approved at the meetings.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission proposed a number of additional trade sanctions against Belarus to bring restrictions against the country to the level of Russia sanctions. The proposed measures include additional export restrictions, service bans, import limits and other sanctions.

The EU has been progressively imposing restrictive measures against Belarus since the 2020 presidential election in the country. After Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries accused Minsk of assisting Moscow and increased the sanctions pressure on Belarus.