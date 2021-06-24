UrduPoint.com
EU To Discuss New Steps To Boost Cooperation With Russia - Merkel

The European Union will discuss possible further steps to develop cooperation with Russia in addition to the five principles, adopted back in 2016, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The European Union will discuss possible further steps to develop cooperation with Russia in addition to the five principles, adopted back in 2016, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

The five principles include full implementation of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine; strengthening cooperation with the EU's eastern partners; guarantees of EU energy security; boosting cooperation on international issues of the EU interest; and support for Russia's civil society.

"We will discuss relations with Turkey and Russia [at the EU summit]. In the context of Russia, we will make conclusions on what we can do for cooperation, in addition to the principles of [ex-EU foreign policy chief Federica] Mogherini, how we will jointly react to provocations, and how we could create formats for dialogue," Merkel said.

